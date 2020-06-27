PCR vs PSM Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Prague CC Rooks vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers, ECN Czech Super Series Week 3 – T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's PCR vs PSM in Prague: The ECN Czech Super Series enters its third week. In the first week, Bohemian CC emerged victorious while in the next week, Prague Spartans Vanguards booked their place in the ECN Czech Super Series Finals Day weekend in Prague on July 11 and 12. The four participating teams include Prague CC Rooks, Prague Spartans Mobilizers, Prague Barbarians Vandals and Budejovice Barracudas CC. They will compete across six matches to determine the top-three. An Eliminator will be held between the 2nd and the third-placed team and the winner of it will square off against the top-placed team in the final.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between Prague CC Rooks and Prague Spartans Mobilizers will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field



PCR vs PSM My Dream11 Team

Ayush Sharma (captain), Vignesh Mohan Kumar (vice-captain), Arun Natarajan, Anbu Poosakkannu, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ritesh Khanna, Arman Bhuiyan, Ajay Mishra, Suresh Babu Kuramboyina, Praveen Kumar Muthusamy, Gokul Sai Namburi

PCR vs PSM Squads

Prague CC Rooks: Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon, Piyshsingh Baghel, Surya Rengarajan, Ali Hassan Sittar, Smit Patel, Rohit Deshmoyni, Kishan Panchal, Jaydeep Patel, Avinash Kumar, Mohammed Salih M. Pooparambil, Jeet Shah

Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Suresh Babu Kuramboyina, Arman Bhuiyan, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Shanmugam Ravi, Vignesh Mohan Kumar, Gokul Sai Namburi, Sarthak Bhatta, Naveen Purandhar, Ketan Pathak, Ashutosh Arya, Arun Konda, MD Rasel Miah, Mani Paduru, Sukhwinder Singh, Prasad Ramachandran, Swamy Madhav Kotha, Md Sahadat Hossain Sagar, Surya Chembrolu, Ishan Saraswat, Purvang Trambadia

