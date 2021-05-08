PCR vs PSV Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Prague

Prague CC Rooks vs Prague Spartans Vanguards Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Prague- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PCR vs PSV at Vinor Cricket Ground: In match no. 23 of FanCode ECS T10 Prague tournament, Prague CC Rooks will take on Prague Spartans Vanguards at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Saturday. The ECS T10 Prague PCR vs PSV match will start at 4:30 PM IST – May 8. Prague CC Rooks are still searching for their first win in the tournament since they have lost all their three matches played so far. Batting has been their biggest worry. On the other hand, Prague Spartans Vanguards got the better of Prague CC Rooks by 4 wickets in their previous meeting. Spartans Vanguards are coming into this contest after losing their two previous matches. Here is the ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and PCR vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, PCR vs PSV Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, PCR vs PSV Probable XIs ECS T10 Prague, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Prague CC Rooks vs Prague Spartans Vanguards, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Prague.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague toss between Prague CC Rooks and Prague Spartans Vanguards will take place at 4 PM IST – May 8.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

PCR vs PSV My Dream11 Team

Shobhit Bhatia, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Viswanathan, Arman Bhuiyan, Satyajit Sengupta (C), Naveen Padmaraju (VC), Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Rohit Deshmoyni, Sandeep Kumar.

PCR vs PSV Probable Playing XIs

Prague CC Rooks: Naveen Padmaraju (C), Jinnu Panilet, Naveen Gunasekaran, Sujith Gopalakrishnan (WK), Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Dipankumar Patel, Christopher Tebb, Vinod Suthar, Rohit Deshmoyni, Kasi Viswanathan, Kamaldeep Singh.

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Neeraj Tyagi (C), Satyajit Sengupta, Shobhit Bhatia (WK), Kranthi Venkataswamy, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Ashutosh Arya, Arman Bhuiyan, Karthik Ekambaram, Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Varun Mehta, Sandeep Kumar.

PCR vs PSV Squads

Prague CC Rooks: Jinny Panilet, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Summet Malik, Abhishek Pal, Avinash Kumar, Dan Casey, Jahangir Wani, Manish Sahijwani, Christopher Tebb, Dijo Vincent, Dipankumar Patel, Kamaldeep Singh, Murali Krishna, Naveen Gunasekaran, Naveen Padmaraju, Rohit Deshmoyni, Vinod Suthar, Jeet Shah, Kasi Viswanathan, Sujith Gopalakrishnan.

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Satyajit Sengupta, Neeraj Tyagi (C), Karthik Ekambaram, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Parth Bhalodiya, Sandeep Kumar, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Suhaib Wani, Arman Bhuiyan, Farooq Abdullah, Shobhit Bhatia (WK), Ashutosh Arya, Vignesh Kumar, Varun Mehta, Shanmugham Ravi and Dheeraj Thakur.

