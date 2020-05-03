Taipei T10 League Fantasy Tips Match 12, PCCT United vs Chiayi Swingers: The twelfth match of the inaugural Taipei T10 League will be played between PCCT United vs Chiayi Swingers on 3 May 2020. The teams are now familiar with the ground and know how to pace their innings after playing several matches over the last weekend. Also Read - ISM vs CHI Dream11 Prediction, Taipei T10 League, Match 11: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips ICCT Smashers vs Chiayi Swingers at Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan District May 3 11:00 AM IST

PCCT United suffered a big defeat in their previous encounter against FCC Formosans. The batsman gave away their wickets cheaply and got bowled out for just 57. Skipper Mujahid Muhammad will be hoping to see a better batting performance from his side.

Chiayi Swingers, on the other side, will aiming to clinch their first victory in the tournament. The team failed to defend 66 in their previous encounter against FCC Formosans. The team would be looking to perform better against PCCT United.

Match Details

Date: 3 May 2020

Time: 1:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Yingfeng Ground, TPE

Weather Report

The sky is expected to be covered with intermittent clouds with minimum chances of precipitation during the match. The average temperature is likely to remain around 33 degree Celsius, with 58% humidity in the climate.

Probable Playing XIs

PCCT United: Asif Tanoli (WK), Amjad Zafar Muhammad, Shiv Rawat, Mujahid Muhammad, Usman Javed, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Naiad Malwade, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Muhammad Mushtaq, Meer Shuib Farooque, Danish Mehmood

Chiayi Swingers: Swaraj Shevgan (WK), Saurabh Hajari, Sourabh Patil, Manoj Thorat, Shubham Pawar, Vishwajit S. Tawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande, Rajsingh Chandan, Abhijeet Utekar

Captain: Muhammad Mujahid

Vice-Captain: Vishwajit S. Tawar

Best 14

Wicket-Keepers – Asif Tanoli

Batsmen – Mujaid Muhammad, Shiv Rawat, Swaraj Shevgan, Saurabh Hajari, Sourabh Patil

All-Rounders – Meer Shuib Farooqe, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Manoj Thorat, Shubham Pawar, Vishwajit S. Tawar, Sidhesh Pilankar

Bowlers – Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Usman Javed

