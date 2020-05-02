My Team11 Tips And Predictions

My Team11 PCCT United vs FCC Formosans Prediction, Taipei T10 League – Cricket Tips For Today’s PCU vs FCF: PCCT United will be looking to continue their winning form when they take on FCC Formosans in the 8th match of Taipei T-10 League at Yingfeng Ground on Saturday. In their opening fixture, PCCT United registered a five-wicket win over ICC Smashers, courtesy splendid performances from Mujahid Muhammad and Shahzad Khan Muhammadzai. Skipper Mujahid Mohammad will be hoping that the side can maintain their standards with bat and ball in this contest as well. Also Read - TDR vs TDG My Team11 Prediction, Taipei T10 League, Match 8: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Taiwan Daredevils vs Taiwan Dragons at Yingfeng Ground, TPE 11:00 AM IST

FCC Formosans, on the other hand, comfortably brushed aside Chiayi Swingers in their previous encounter. Captain Arun Parappagoudar will be looking to field his strongest XI for this contest. Based on the current form, FCC Formosans will be firm favorites to win their game against PCCT United. The side seemed to have covered all the bases and look strong on paper. Also Read - Hsinchu Titans vs Taiwan Dragons MyTeam11 Team Prediction, Taipei T10 League 2020, Match 9: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips HST vs TDG at Yingfeng Cricket Ground, Songshan 9 AM IST

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game to be played on Saturday is going to be light clouds with winds. The temperature may vary from 23° to 31° Celsius. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Energetik-BGU vs Smolevichy FC Belarus Cup 2020- Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For ENG vs SMO Today's Match at Stadyen Haradski, Borisov 6.30PM IST

TOSS – The toss between PCCT United vs FCC Formosans will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Ground, TPE

A Singh(WK), S Muhammandzai, N Gupta, M Mujahid, A Mrinal(C), U Javed, A Liu, M Sadique-Anwar, M Mushtaq, Q Mazhar-Ul-Haq, M Shuib-Farooque

PCU vs FCF Probable Playing XIs

PCCT United: Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid(C), Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Ninad Malwade, Asif Tanoli(WK), Usman Javed, Shiv Rawat, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mushtaq Mohammad, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Danish Mehmood

FCC Formosans: Anthony Liu, Arun Parappagoudar(C), Omesh Bhat, Aryadeep Mrinal, Rahul Aditya, Ankit Kumar, Pintu Kumar, Ashishkumar Singh(WK), Mohammad Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Muhammad Mujahid

Vice-captain Options: Arun Parappagoudar

Squads

FCC Formosans: Arun Parappagoudar (C), Ajinkya Sharma, Amirullah Mansoori, Ankit Kumar, Anthony Liu, Aryadeep Mrinal, Ashishkumar Singh, Craig Mitchell, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Omesh Bhat, Pintu Kumar, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla, Rahul Aditya, Raj Naik, Ram Shivajirao Bankar, Tom Ashton

PCCT United: Muhammad Mujahid (C), Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed

