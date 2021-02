PD vs BT Dream11 Team

Pune Devils vs Bangla Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PD vs BT at Sheikh Zayed Stadium: We have entered the next phase of the tournament. From today onwards, the teams will compete in the Super League stage. In the first match of this stage, 13th overall, Pune Devils will take the field against Bangla Tigers today at 5:30 PM IST.

PD vs BT Match Details

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Pune Devils and Bangla Tigers will take place at 5.00 PM IST – February 1.

Time: 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

PD vs BT My Dream11 Team

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (captain), Johnson Charles (vice-captain), Chadwick Walton, Kennar Lewis, Chirag Suri, Andre Fletcher, Nasir Hossain, Karim Janat, Munis Ansari, Hardus Viljoen, Mujeeb Ur Rehman

PD vs BT Probable Playing XIs

Pune Devils: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kennar Lewis, Chadwick Walton, Alex Davies, Devon Thomas, Nasir Hossain, Hardus Viljoen, Karan KC, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Ahmed Raza

Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Chirag Suri, Afif Hossain, Tom Moores, Johnson Charles, Adam Hose, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Mohammad Irfan

PD vs BT Full Squads

Bangla Tigers: Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher (captain), Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Tom Moores (wk), Adam Hose, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, David Wiese, Isuru Udana, Rameez Shahzad, Mahedi Hasan, Aryan Lakra, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

Pune Devils: Kennar Lewis, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chadwick Walton (wk), Alex Davies, Devon Thomas, Nasir Hossain (captain), Karan KC, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Ahmed Raza, Chamara Kapugedera, Ajantha Mendis, Thisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Monir Hossain, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Boota, Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan, Sam Wisniewski, Dinesh Kumar

