PD vs DG Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PD vs DG at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Cuttack: In another exciting battle of Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, Deccan Gladiators will take on Pune Devils at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Cuttack on Thursday. The Abu Dhabi T10 PD vs DG match will start at 7:45 PM IST – January 28. In the second match on the opening day of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Pune Devils and Deccan Gladiators will take on each other. Eight teams, divided into two groups with each team playing three matches in the group stage before moving into Super League. Pune Devils boasts off some big names that lends a strong balance into their squad. The experience of Mohammad Amir, Chadwick Walton and Hardus Viljoen will surely make things easier for the Devils coming into this first game against a strong opposition. On the other side, Deccan Gladiators finished as runners up in the last edition and would be looking to kick this season off with a win as well. The Gladiators have some of the biggest superstars of the game like Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Shahzad, Imran Tahir and Sunil Narine, which makes them one of the strongest teams of the tournament.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Deccan Gladiators and Pune Devils will take place at 7.15 PM IST – January 28.

Time: 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

PD vs DG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Shahzad (VC)

Batters – Chadwick Walton, Kennar Lewis, Cameron Delport, Colin Ingram

All-Rounders – Kieron Pollard (C), Sunil Narine, Nasir Hossain

Bowlers – Imran Tahir, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Amir

PD vs DG Probable Playing XIs

Pune Devils: Chadwick Walton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kennar Lewis, Dawid Malan, Nasir Hossain (C), Devon Thomas (WK), Karan KC, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Sam Wisniewski, Hardus Viljoen.

Deccan Gladiators: Sunil Narine, Azam Khan (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), Cameron Delport, Anwar Ali, Prashant Gupta, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zeeshan Zameer, Zahoor Khan, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Shahzad.

PD vs DG Squads

Pune Devils: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chadwick Walton, Sam Billings, Darwish Rasooli, Thisara Perera, Nasir Hossain, Hardus Viljoen, Munis Ansari, Karan KC, Ajantha Mendis, Mohammad Amir, Monir Hossain, Devon Thomas, Kennar Lewis, Asif Khan, Mohammad Boota, Sam Wisniewski, Chamara Kapugedera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Dinesh Kumar.

Deccan Gladiators: Sunil Narine, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Cameron Delport, Colin Ingram, Kieron Pollard (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Azam Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Zahoor Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Imran Tahir, Prashant Gupta, Imtiaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Aaron Summers, Hamdan Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Yasir Kaleem.

