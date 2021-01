PD vs QAL Dream11 Team Predictions Abu Dhabi T10

Pune Devils vs Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PD vs QAL at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In their second match of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, Pune Devils will take on Qalandars today. In their tournament opener, Pune defeated Deccan Gladiators by seven wickets. On the other hand, this is Qalandar's first match this season. Pune Devils vs Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PD vs QAL, Abu Dhabi T10, Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Pune Devils Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Pune Devils vs Qalandars T10 match, Online Cricket Tips PD vs QAL T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Pune Devils vs Qalandars Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Playing Tips – Abu Dhabi T10

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Pune Devils and Qalandars will take place at 5.00 PM IST – January 29.

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

PD vs QAL My Dream11 Team

Tom Banton (captain), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (vice-captain), Ben Dunk, Chadwick Walton, Darwish Rasooli, Samit Patel, Nasir Hossain, Mohd Amir, Hardus Viljoen, Sohail Tanvir, Chris Jordan

PD vs QAL Probable Playing XIs

Pune Devils: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Vriitya Aravind, Chadwick Walton, Kennar Lewis, Darwish Rasooli, Asif Khan, Nasir Hossain, Hardus Viljoen, Karan KC, Munis Ansari, Mohammad Amir.

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Ali, Ben Dunk, Sohail Akthar, Samit Patel, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Taha, Sultan Ahmad, Sohail Tanvir and Azmatullah Omarzai

PD vs QAL Full Squads

Pune Devils: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Darwish Rasooli, Kennar Lewis, Asif Khan, Chadwick Walton (wk), Nasir Hossain (captain), Hardus Viljoen, Sam Wisniewski, Karan KC, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Chamara Kapugedera, Ajantha Mendis, Devon Thomas, Thisara Perera, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Malinda Pushpakumara, Monir Hossain, Mohammad Boota, Vriitya Aravind, Dinesh Kumar

Qalandars: Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Sultan Ahmed, Ben Dunk (wk), Asif Ali, Shahid Afridi, Samit Patel, Sohail Tanvir, Chris Jordan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Taha, Fayyaz Ahmed, Tom Banton, Umaid Asif, Azmatullah Omarzai, Maaz Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khurshid Anwar, Danyal Ahmed

