Dream11 Team Prediction

PDB vs DOR Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today’s SC Paderborn 07 vs Borussia Dortmund Football Match at Benteler-Arena 9:30 PM IST May 31 Sunday: Also Read - MOB vs UNN Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Borussia Monchengladbach vs FC Union Berlin Football Match at Borussia-Park 7:00 PM IST May 31 Sunday

After being halted for just over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, top-flight football action resumes in Germany through Bundesliga. It’s the first elite football competition to resume in Europe after the health crisis tipped the world upside down. After presenting a comprehensive plan to the German politicians, the German Football Association (DFB) got the green signal to resume matches behind closed doors. Strict social distancing norms are to be followed for the remainder of the season. The season will conclude on June 27. Also Read - BAY vs DUS Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Bayern Munich vs Fortuna Düsseldorf Football Match at Allianz Arena 10:00 PM IST May 30 Saturday

What: SC Paderborn 07 vs Borussia Dortmund Also Read - SCH vs WBN Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen Football Match at Veltins-Arena 07:00 PM IST May 30 Saturday

When: May 31, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Benteler-Arena

Dream11 Team

GK: Zingerie

DEF: Piszczek, Hakimi (VC), Akanji, L Jans

MID: Guerreiro, Brandt, Hazard, Antwi-Adjei, Vasiliadis

ST: Sancho (C)

Starting XI

SC Paderborn 07: Leopold Zingerle, Jamilu Collins, Sebastian Schonlau, Uwe Hünemeier, Laurent Jans, Christopher Antwi-Adjej, Sebastian Vasiliadis, Marlon Ritter, Kai Pröger, Streli Mamba, Dennis Srbeny.

Borussia Dortmund: Roman Burki, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek, Raphael Guerreiro, Emre Can, Axel Witsel, Achraf Hakimi, Julian Brandt, Jadon Sancho, Thorgan Hazard.

SQUADS

SC Paderborn 07: Leopold Zingerle, Jannik Huth, Leon Brüggemeier, Jan-Luca Rumpf, Christian Strohdiek, Klaus Gjasula, Luca Kilian, Jamilu Collins, Ben Zolinski, Uwe Hünemeier, Samúel Fridjónsson, Kai Pröger, Dominik Bilogrevic, Sebastian Schonlau, Adrian Oeynhausen, Dennis Srbeny, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Laurent Jans, Christopher Antwi-Adjej, Rifet Kapic, Mohamed Drager, Antony Evans, Dennis Jastrzembski, Gerrit Holtmann,Sebastian Vasiliadis Marlon Ritter, Sven Michel, Streli Mamba

Borussia Dortmund: Roman Burki, Luca Unbehaun, Eric Oelschlagel, Marwin Hitz, Achraf Hakimi, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Lukasz Piszczek, Mats Hummels, Mateu Morey, Leonardo Balerdi, Manuel Akanji, Nico Schulz, Marcel Schmelzer, Thorgan Hazard, Marco Reus, Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Brandt, Giovanni Reyna, Emre Can, Axel Witsel, Chris Fuhrich, Tobias Raschl, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney, Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Mario Gotze

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PDB Dream11 Team/ DOR Dream11 Team/ Borussia Dortmund Dream11 Team/ SC Paderborn 07 Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.