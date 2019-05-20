Dream11 Prediction – Indo International Premier Kabaddi League
IIPKL is a new platform for all the Kabaddi lovers to indulge in and in the next match, it will be Haryana Heroes, who will take on Pondicherry Predators. It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash between the two teams. Both teams are studded with stars and fans are certainly in for a super clash.
PDP vs HRH Dream11 Prediction
Probable Playing 7
Pondicherry Predators
Defenders: Kuldeep Punia and Rakesh
All-Rounders: R Suresh Kumar, Karmbir Thakur and Nitin Choudhary
Raiders: V Shivaji Kadam and Sonu SSK
Haryana Heroes
Defenders: Akshay Jaywanth Bodake, Monu Jakhar and Vikash Khatri
All-Rounders: Jagdeep Narwal and Mohit Jakhar
Raiders: Satnam Singh and Sagar Singh
Match Details
Indo International Premier Kabaddi League, Match 17 Pondicherry Predators Vs Haryana Heroes
Date And Time: 20th May, Monday- 9:00 pm
Television: DD Sports