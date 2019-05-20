Dream11 Prediction – Indo International Premier Kabaddi League

IIPKL is a new platform for all the Kabaddi lovers to indulge in and in the next match, it will be Haryana Heroes, who will take on Pondicherry Predators. It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash between the two teams. Both teams are studded with stars and fans are certainly in for a super clash.

PDP vs HRH Dream11 Prediction

Probable Playing 7

Pondicherry Predators

Defenders: Kuldeep Punia and Rakesh

All-Rounders: R Suresh Kumar, Karmbir Thakur and Nitin Choudhary

Raiders: V Shivaji Kadam and Sonu SSK

Haryana Heroes

Defenders: Akshay Jaywanth Bodake, Monu Jakhar and Vikash Khatri

All-Rounders: Jagdeep Narwal and Mohit Jakhar

Raiders: Satnam Singh and Sagar Singh

Match Details

Indo International Premier Kabaddi League, Match 17 Pondicherry Predators Vs Haryana Heroes

Date And Time: 20th May, Monday- 9:00 pm

Television: DD Sports