PDSC vs GGC Dream11 Team Predictions Dhaka T20

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s PDSC vs GGC at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium: In match no. 15 of Dhaka T20 tournament, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will lock horns with the Gazi Group Cricketers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday. The Dhaka T20 PDSC vs GGC match will start at 5:30 PM IST – June 4. Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club registered a 19-run win over Khelaghar in their last match. They are currently placed at the fifth position in the Dhaka Premier League T20 points table with a win from their two matches; their opening fixture against Brothers Union was abandoned due to rain. Gazi Group Cricketers, on the other hand, have also managed to win one out of their two matches and are currently seventh in the Dhaka T20 league standings. Here is the Dhaka T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PDSC vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction, PDSC vs GGC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, PDSC vs GGC Probable XIs Dhaka T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dhaka T20. Also Read - KHTC vs FCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Vice-captain - 1.Kieler HTC vs First Contact, Probable Playing XIs For Today's Match 19 at Kiel Ground at 4:30 PM IST June 4 Friday

TOSS: The Dhaka T20 toss between Gazi Group Cricketers and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will take place at 5 PM IST – June 4. Also Read - SGH vs KHTC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Vice-captain - SG Hameln vs 1.Kieler HTC, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Match 18 at Kiel Cricket Ground at 2:30 PM IST June 4 Friday

Time: 5:30 PM IST. Also Read - NED vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Netherlands vs Ireland ODI: Captain, Vice-captain - Netherlands vs Ireland, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 17 From Sportspark Maarschalkerweerd at 2 PM IST June 4 Friday

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

PDSC vs GGC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Zakir Hasan

Batsmen – Mahmudullah (VC), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan

All-rounders – Mahedi Hasan (C), Farhad Reza, Ariful Haque, Taibur Rahman

Bowlers – Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Sharifullah, Nasum Ahmed

PDSC vs GGC Probable Playing 11s

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club: Farhad Reza (C), Fazle Mahmud, Imran Uzzaman (WK), Saif Hassan, Marshall Ayub, Shamim Hossain, Sharifullah, Taibur Rahman, Kamrul Islam, Enamul Haque Jr, Rejaur Rahman Raza.

Gazi Group Cricketers: Mahmudullah (C), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Akbar Ali (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Nahid Hasan.

PDSC vs GGC Squads

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club: Farhad Reza (C), Marshall Ayub, Imran Uzzaman (WK), Raihan Uddin, Shamim Hossain, Abu Sayem Chowdhury, Asif Ahmed Ratul, Joyraj Shaikh Emon, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tauqir Khan, Towfif Khan, Shafiqul Islam, Enamul Haque Jr, Sharifullah, Fazle Mahmud, Taibur Rahman, Saif Hassan and Kamrul Islam.

Gazi Group Cricketers: Hasan Mahmud, Sanjit Saha Deep, Akbar Ali (WK), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nahid Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Rakibul Atiq, Mahmudullah (C), Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed and Zakir Hasan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GGC Dream11 Team/ PDSC Dream11 Team/ Gazi Group Cricketers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dhaka T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.