PDSC vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PDSC vs SJDC at Shere Bangla National Stadium: In match no. 71 of Dhaka T20 tournament, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will lock horns with the Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Monday. The Dhaka T20 PDSC vs SJDC match will start at 8:30 AM IST – June 21. Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have already sealed the spot for the Super League stages after finishing in third position. They have won seven out of their ten games this season. On the other hand, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have also qualified for the next round after finishing in fifth spot, having won six of their ten matches. Here are the Dhaka T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PDSC vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction, PDSC vs SJDC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, PDSC vs SJDC Probable XIs Dhaka T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dhaka T20.

TOSS: The Dhaka T20 toss between Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will take place at 8 AM IST – June 21.

Time: 8:30 AM IST .

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium.

PDSC vs SJDC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Imran Uzzaman, Nurul-Hasan

Batsmen – Shamim Patwari, Saif Hassan, Shawkat Ali

All-rounders – Ziaur Rahman (C), Ferhad Raza, Nasir Hossain

Bowlers – Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Salauddin Sakil (VC), Sharifullah

PDSC vs SJDC Probable Playing 11s

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club: Farhad Reza, Enamul Haque Jnr, Fazle Mahmud, Kamrul Islam, Marshall Ayub, Imran Uzzaman, Sharifullah, Rejaur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Shamim Patwari, Taibur Rahman.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Ebadot Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Shykat Ali, Nurul Hasan, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Elias Sunny, Tanbir Hayder, Nasir Hossain, Anamul Haque, Salauddin Sakil, Mohammad Ashraful.

PDSC vs SJDC Squads

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club: Farhad Reza, Marshal Ayub, Imranuzzaman, Raihan Uddin, Abu Sayem Chowdhury, Asif Ahmed Ratul, Joyraj Shaikh Emon, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tauqir Khan, Towfif Khan, Shafiqul Islam, Enamul Haque Jr, Sharifullah, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Taibur Rahman Parvez, Saif Hassan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Mashrafe Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Tanvir Haider, Mohammad Ilyas, Fardeen Hasan Ani, Enamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Shakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehrab Hossain Joshi, Suhrawardi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shakil Ali, Abdul Halim.

