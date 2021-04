PEA vs RUB Dream11 Prediction Kerala Women’s T20

Team Pearl vs Team Ruby Dream11 Team Prediction Kerala Women’s T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s PEA vs RUB at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the match no.17 of Kerala Women’s T20 tournament, Team Ruby will take on Team Pearl at the Sanathana Dharma College Ground on Sunday. The Kerala Women’s T20 PEA vs RUB match will start at 10 AM IST – April 4. Team Pearl are yet to win a game in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers, having played five matches so far. They were defeated by Team Sapphire in their last game of the T20 competition. On the other hand, Team Ruby have won four of their last five KCA Pink T20 Challengers matches. They have won back-to-back games against Team Sapphire and Team Emerald and would like to extend their winning run. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of Kerala Women’s T20 match will not be available. Team Pearl vs Team Ruby Dream11 Team Prediction Kerala Women’s T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PEA vs RUB, Kerala Women’s T20, Team Ruby Dream11 Team Player List, Team Pearl Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Team Pearl vs Team Ruby T20, Online Cricket Tips PEA vs RUB T20, Online Cricket Tips Team Pearl vs Team Ruby Kerala Women’s T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kerala Women’s T20. Also Read - SA vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODI Match at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 1:30 PM IST April 4 Sunday

TOSS: The Kerala Women’s T20 toss between Team Ruby and Team Pearl will take place at 9.30 AM IST – April 4. Also Read - NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-captain, Today's Probable XIs For ODI Match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 7 PM IST April 4 Sunday

Time: 10 AM IST Also Read - ARS vs LIV Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Prediction Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain - Arsenal vs Liverpool, Today's Football Predicted XIs at Emirates Stadium 12:30 AM IST April 4 Sunday

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

PEA vs RUB My Dream11 Team

B Aswathi, T Shani (C), A Akshaya, S Sooya, CMC Najla, J Keerthi (VC), IV Drishya, TP Ajanya, MAJ Aswathy, M Darsana, VS Mrudhula.

PEA vs RUB Probable Playing XIs

Team Pearl: Keerthi James (C), Aswathy Babu (wk), Akhila Ponnukuttan, Drishya I V, Darsana Mohanan, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Sourabhya Balan, Sooya Sukumar, Bhadra Parameswaran, Aleena Shibu, Nandana.

Team Ruby: Shani Sasidharan (C), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Ajanya T P, Aswathy Mol, Mrudhula V S, Jayalekshmi Dev, Najla CMC, Sreekrishna Haridas, Soniya Babu, Ragi Mohan.

PEA vs RUB Squads

Team Pearl: Keerthi James (C), Drishna N K, Drishya I V, Sooya Sukumar, B Souparnika, Aleena Shibu, Yuvanthika R, Aswathi Babu, Darsana Mohanan, Nandana, Sneha M, Maria George, Jisna Joseph, Akhila P, Sourabhya P, Bhadra Parameswaran, Jisha Jaimon.

Team Ruby: Shani Sasidharan (C), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), Jayalekshmi Dev, Aleena Ann Joy, Gayathri S, Soniya Babu, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Nithuna K R, Drisya.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RUB Dream11 Team/ PEA Dream11 Team/ Team Ruby Dream11 Player List/ Team Pearl Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Kerala Women’s T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.