New Delhi: I-League winner coach Kibu Vicuna thinks that Pedri Gonzalez is the best young talent to have emerged from Euro 2020. While speaking exclusively with India.com, 2019-20 I-League winner with Mohun Bagan, was asked by a fan to identify the best young talent in this year's EURO 2020. Vicuna straightaway went with the eighteen-year-old Barcelona player. Pedri has been one of Barcelona's most important players last season, playing over 50 games and he is the youngest player ever to represent Spain in European Championships.

Vicuna was in all praise for the former Las Palmas kid as he keeps getting better and better. He has labelled him as a typical Spanish midfielder and even went on to draw a comparison with Barcelona and Spain legend, Andres Iniesta.

“Pedri, he is playing every day better than before. We have a very good talent and he is a typical Spanish midfielder, you know Iniesta style we can say.”

“He is also helping very much in the team’s defensive transitions and I think we are watching one of the best talents presently and also the future of European football,” said Vicuna.

Pedri has also been selected in Spain’s Olympic football team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The eighteen-year-old is one of the six players from the current Spain Euro squad to make it to the Olympics. Other players are first choice keeper Unai Simon, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Speaking about the Olympic team, the former Kerela Blasters coach Vicuna said that the present and future of Spanish football is bright.

“Spain has a very young team and there are six players from the current team who will be playing in the Olympic national team also. There are players who could be in the first national team like Mikel Merino, Marco Asensio, (Dani)Ceballos. So present and future of Spanish football is very bright.”

Spain lock horns with Italy in the EURO 2020 semi-final on 6th July. La Roja will be without PSG man Pablo Sarabia and the Azzurri’s will be without their main man at the back, Leonardo Spinazzola who has been phenomenal for the four-time world champions. Spain will be meeting the Italians for the fourth straight time in the European Championships and this will be their seventh time overall in the competition.