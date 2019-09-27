Peerless vs Rainbow Football League Premier Division 2019-20 Calcutta Football League: Kolkata Derby Live Streaming in India Where And When To Watch PLS vs RBW TV Broadcast, Online in IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

With the tournament reaching its business end, Peerless would look to finish on a high with a win over minnows Rainbow. Peerless is placed in the third spot, whereas Rainbow are languishing at the 11th place. Peerless would have been at the top of the points table had they defeated Mohammedan Sporting in their last encounter. Mohammedan Sporting beat Peerless 2-0 to surpass them in the points table. Rainbow, on the other hand, have had a woeful season winning a solitary match.

Where is the Peerless vs Rainbow Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match being played?

The Peerless vs Rainbow Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

When is the Peerless vs Rainbow Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match being played?

The Peerless vs Rainbow Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will be played on September 27.

What time does the Peerless vs Rainbow Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match start?

The Peerless vs Rainbow Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will start at 2:30 PM.

On which TV channels will the Peerless vs Rainbow Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match be aired?

The Peerless vs Rainbow Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will be aired live on Sadhna News Bangla.

How can I watch the Peerless vs Rainbow Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match online in India?

The Peerless vs Rainbow Calcutta Football League Premier Division 2019-20 match will be live-streamed online on the YouTube channel of Sadhna New Bangla.