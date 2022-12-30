live

Pele Dies At 82, LIVE Updates: Brazil’s Legendary Footballer No More

Pele is the only footballer in the planet to have won three World Cup titles.

Updated: December 30, 2022 1:11 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Pele Health LIVE Updates: Brazilian Legend Moved to Palliative Care, Prayers Pour in From Fans. (Image: Twitter)

Sao Paolo: Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the last month with multiple ailments. Widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players, Pelé spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.

  • 1:16 AM IST

    Pele Dies At 82, LIVE Updates: Pele also congratulated Lionel Messi and Argentine on winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He had said, “Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way. Messi winning his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved. My dear friend, Mbappé, scoring four goals in a final. What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport. And I couldn’t fail to congratulate Morocco for the incredible campaign. It’s great to see Africa shine. Congratulations Argentina! Certainly Diego is smiling now.”

  • 1:14 AM IST

    Pele Dies At 82, LIVE Updates: Pele was active on Instagram, even from the hospital bed. He urged his fans to support Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

  • 1:11 AM IST

    Pele Dies at 82, LIVE Updates: Reports suggest that Pele was struggling to have food. The medical team looking after Pele thought of having a hepatic encephalopathy – a nervous system disorder brought on by severe liver disease.

  • 1:09 AM IST

    Pele Dies at 82, LIVE Updates: Pele was taken into the Albert Einstein hospital as a part of a routine check-up for the treatment of the colon cancer. He was taken by his wife Marcia Aoki and a carer.

  • 1:08 AM IST

    Pele dies at 82, LIVE Updates: No official details from the family have been made public about the funeral. It is reported that a vigil will be held at Vila Belmiro in Santos, the city where the great will be buried.

  • 1:05 AM IST

    Pele dies at 82, LIVE Updates: Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram: ‘We are thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.’

  • 1:04 AM IST

    Pele dies at 82, LIVE Updates: After Argentine legend Diego Maradona died in 2022, Pele had then said, “One day, I hope we can play football together in the sky.” Well they surely can now.

  • 1:01 AM IST
    Pele dies at 82, LIVE Updates: Pele was admitted to the hospital on November 30 with swelling all over his body. He was also diagnosed with respiratory issues.
  • 12:58 AM IST

  • 12:57 AM IST

    Pele Dies At 82, LIVE Updates: Pele’s death was confirmed by his agent Joe Fraga.

Published Date: December 30, 2022 12:50 AM IST

Updated Date: December 30, 2022 1:11 AM IST