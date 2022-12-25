live

Pele Health LIVE Updates: Brazilian Legendary Footballer’s Family Gathers At Hospital

Edson Cholbi Nascimento, one of Pele's sons and known as Edinho, arrived at the hospital on Saturday..

Updated: December 25, 2022 10:46 PM IST

Pele Health LIVE Updates: Brazilian Legend Moved to Palliative Care, Prayers Pour in From Fans. (Image: Twitter)

Sao Paolo: Family members of Brazilian soccer great Pele are gathering at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo where the 82-year-old global icon has been since the end of November. Doctors said earlier this week that Pele’s cancer had advanced, adding the three-time World Cup winner is under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.” No other hospital statements have been published since. He had a tumour removed from his colon back in September 2021 and received regular hospital treatment.

  • 11:06 PM IST
    Pele Health LIVE Updates: Pele led Brazil to victory in the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorers with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pelé’s record during the latest World Cup.
  • 11:01 PM IST
    Pele Health LIVE Updates: Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported last weekend that Pelé’s chemotherapy was not working and that doctors had decided to put him on palliative care. Pelé’s family denied that report.
  • 11:01 PM IST
    Pele Health LIVE Updates: The hospital has not mentioned any signs of Pele’s recent respiratory infection, which was aggravated by COVID-19.
  • 11:00 PM IST

    Pele Health LIVE Updates: Pele, had a colon tumor removed in September 2021. Neither his family nor the hospital have said whether it had spread to other organs.

  • 10:55 PM IST

  • 10:54 PM IST

    Pele Health LIVE Updates: Edson Cholbi Nascimento, one of Pele’s sons and known as Edinho, arrived Saturday, one day after he gave a news conference to deny he would visit his father in hospital. Edinho had said then that only doctors could help his father.

  • 10:53 PM IST

    Pele Health LIVE Updates: Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento shared the photo on Instgram, that has Pele’s wife Marcia Aoki and son Edinho, from the hospital. In the caption she wrote, “Almost all of them. Merry Christmas,” referencing the absence of Pele.

  • 10:52 PM IST

    Pele Health LIVE Updates: Doctors said earlier this week that Pele’s cancer had advanced, adding the three-time World Cup winner is under ‘elevated care’ related to ‘kidney and cardiac dysfunctions’. No other hospital statements have been published since.

  • 10:51 PM IST
    Pele Health LIVE Updates: Family members of Pele are gathering at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo where the 82-year-old global icon has been since the end of November.
  • 6:19 PM IST

    Pele Health LIVE Updates: Today football continued to tell its story, as always, in a passionate way. @leomessi winning his first World Cup, as deserved by his trajectory. My dear friend, @k.mbappe, scoring four goals in a final. What a gift it was to watch this show to the future of our sport. And I can’t stop congratulating Morocco for the amazing campaign It’s great to see Africa shining. Congratulations, Argentina! Surely Diego is smiling now. . Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way. Messi winning his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved. My dear friend, Mbappé, scoring four goals in a final. What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport. And I couldn’t fail to congratulate Morocco for the incredible campaign. It’s great to see Africa shine. Congratulations Argentina! Surely Diego is smiling now. Pele congratulates Argentina for winning the FIFA World Cup 2022.

