live

Pele Health LIVE Updates: Pele Not In Risk, But In Treatment; Pele’s Family Squashes ‘End Of His Life’ Rumours

‘Folha de S.Paulo reported that chemotherapy had been suspended and that Pele was under palliative care, and being treated only for symptoms such as pain and shortness of breathe’, as quoted by Reuters.

Published: December 5, 2022 2:15 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Pele, Pele health, Pele health news, Pele health live updates, Pele cancer, Pele palliative care, Pele news, Pele latest news
Pele Health LIVE Updates: Brazilian Legend Moved to Palliative Care, Prayers Pour in From Fans. (Image: Twitter)

Sao Paolo: Brazilian Pele was admitted to hospital on Tuesday to revaluate his cancer treatment, but was later on admitted with respiratory problems as per medical reports.

Also Read:

‘Folha de S.Paulo reported that chemotherapy had been suspended and that Pele was under palliative care, and being treated only for symptoms such as pain and shortness of breathe’, as quoted by Reuters.

A report released on Friday said that the former Santos man saw general improvement as far as health status was concerned.

He had a tumour removed from his colon back in September 2021 and received regular hospital treatment.

“Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit,” Pele wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of a ‘get well soon’ message displayed on buildings at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Pele shared health update on Instagram:

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Pelé (@pele)

Check out his health updates here:

Live Updates

  • 2:20 PM IST
    Pele Health LIVE Updates: Kely and Flavia Nascimento and Arthur Arantes do Nascimento said in an interview aired Sunday night that Pelé, who is also undergoing chemotherapy in his fight against cancer, is expected to leave the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo once he fully recovers from the respiratory infection. Neither the family nor the hospital have any predictions in that regard.
  • 2:20 PM IST

    Pele Health LIVE Updates: Two daughters and one grandson of Brazilian soccer great Pelé said the three-time World Cup winner has been hospitalized since Tuesday to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19.

  • 4:36 PM IST
    Pele Health LIVE Updates: ESPN Brasil reported Wednesday that Pelé was taken to the hospital because of “general swelling.”
  • 4:18 PM IST

    Pele Health LIVE Updates: Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported Saturday that Pelé’s chemotherapy is not working and that doctors had decided to put him on palliative care.

  • 3:52 PM IST

    Pele Health LIVE Updates: Neither his family nor the hospital has said whether the cancer had spread to other organs.

  • 3:15 PM IST

    Pele Health LIVE Updates: The Albert Einstein hospital said Friday that Pelé is getting antibiotics to treat an infection at the same time he undergoes chemotherapy against cancer. Pelé, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had a colon tumor removed in September 2021.

  • 2:34 PM IST

    Pele Health LIVE Updates: Brazil will face South Korea at the World Cup on Monday in the round of 16. Pelé helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains the team’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

  • 1:47 PM IST

    Pele Health LIVE Updates: Kely Nascimento, Pelé’s daughter, posted several pictures on Instagram from Brazil fans in Qatar wishing her father well with flags and banners. Buildings in the Middle Eastern nation also displayed messages in support of the former soccer great.

  • 1:33 PM IST

    Pele Health LIVE Updates: Get well messages have poured in from around the world for the three-time World Cup winner, who is also undergoing cancer treatment.

  • 1:26 PM IST

    Pele Health LIVE Updates: The 82-year-old Pelé has been at the hospital since Tuesday. “I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received,” Pelé said in a statement posted on Instagram.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 5, 2022 2:15 PM IST