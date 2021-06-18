Pele is arguably one of the greatest footballers of all time. Hailing from Brazil, he has inspired an entire generation to take to the game. Neymar too admires the Brazilian legend and the admiration is mutual. Pele recently took to Instagram after Neymar’s Brazil blanked Peru 4-0 in a Copa America fixture. Neymar is currently nine goals shy of the all-time Selecao scoring leader Pele after netting vs Peru on Thursday. Also Read - VIDEO: Neymar's Wizardry During Brazil vs Peru Copa America 2021 Fixture Can be Watched on Loop

Pele recalled the first time he met Neymar and admitted he has been a big fan of the latter. He also hoped that one day Neymar would become the leading goalscorer for Brazil.

"Every time I see this boy, he is smiling. It's impossible not to smile back. It is contagious. I, like all Brazilians, am always happy when I see him playing soccer. Today, he took another step towards my goalscoring record for the Seleção. And I'm rooting for him to get there, with the same joy I've had since I saw him play for the first time," Pele wrote on Instagram as he shared a throwback picture with the PSG star.

Pele’s comments come a day after Neymar spoke to the press. In that interview, Neymar admitted that numbers do not matter for him when asked bout the record in sight. He reckons playing for Brazil is the bigger thing that drives him.

“Numbers don’t really mean anything, only the pride of representing Brazil,” Neymar said.

Unfortunately, Neymar would not participate in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after being left out by Brazil.

Brazilian media say Neymar did ask if he might be made available but the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said he would have to be satisfied with the Copa for this year.