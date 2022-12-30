Pele’s Funeral: ‘The King’ Of Football’s Final Journey – All You Need To Know

Pele is the only footballer on earth to have won three World Cup titles. He was a part of the Brazil team that won in 1958, 1962 and 1970 editions.

Pele gestures during a photocall of the movie 'Pele', in Milan in 2016. (Photo: AP)

Sao Paulo: Football lost its one of the most precious children when legendary Brazilian, Pele, lost his battle to cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday. Pele’s (full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento) death was confirmed by his agent Joe Fraga.

Pele had a colon tumor removed in September 2021. Neither his family nor the hospital have said whether it had spread to other organs. He returned to the Albert Einstein hospital on November 29 with COVID-19 and a respiratory infection.

Last week, the hospital said in a statement his cancer had advanced. Pele led Brazil to World Cup victory in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorers with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pele’s record during this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

With Pele passing away, the world football saw two of the greatest players of all time leaving for heavenly abode — Argentine Diego Maradona died in 2022.

Pele’s Funeral Details:

The stadium where Brazilian football great Pele played some of the best matches of his career will hold his funeral on Monday and Tuesday. Santos, the club where Pele played in Brazil, said in a statement the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo.

Santos said the coffin carrying the three-time World Cup champion will leave Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo early Monday morning and will be placed in the center circle of the field. Visitation will start Monday at 10 AM (Brazil time) and finish the next day at the same time.

Pele‘s casket will be carried through the streets of Santos and will pass in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste. Recent reports in Brazilian media say Pele’s mother cannot leave her bed and is not lucid.

The burial will take place at the Memorial Necrópole Ecumenica, a vertical cemetery in Santos. Only family will attend. Pele has a home in Santos, where he lived most of his life. He spent his last years in the city of Guaruja.