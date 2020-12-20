Former football legend Pele is winning hearts with his message for Lionel Messi after the Barcelona captain equalled his record of 643 goals. Messi scored his 643rd goals during Barcelona’s 2-2 draw with Valencia at the Camp Nou on Saturday. While congratulating Messi, Pele expressed his admiration for the Argentine icon. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks 59-Year-Old Serie A Record With Stunning Brace For Juventus Against Parma

Taking to Instagram, Pele wrote, “When your heart overflows with love, it is difficult to change your path. Like you, I know what it’s like to love wearing the same shirt every day. Like you, I know that there is nothing better than the place we feel at home. Congratulations on your historic record, Lionel. But above all, congratulations on your beautiful career at Barcelona. Stories like ours, of loving the same club for so long, unfortunately will be increasingly rare in football. I admire you very much.” Also Read - Lionel Messi Equals Pele's Record of Most Goals For a Single Club as Barcelona Settle 2-2 Draw Against Valencia

Both Pele and Messi are considered to be legends of the game. Another goal would see Messi edge past Pele to score most goals for a single club. Barcelona plays again on Tuesday at Real Valladolid.

Thanks to an inconsistent season thus far, Barcelona is placed fifth in the LaLiga current standings.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Messi failed to win The Best FIFA Men’s Player award as Robert Lewandowski claimed the coveted trophy. Lewandowski topped a three-player shortlist that included both Messi and Ronaldo. Voting was done by a global jury of national team captains and coaches, plus selected journalists and fans. Lewandowski received 52 voting points, with Ronaldo second on 38 Messi third with 35.

Reports also suggest that Messi could be leaving Camp Nou after the completion of his contract this season. Many clubs are already queuing up to get Messi’s services.