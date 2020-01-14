Australia completed an emphatic 10-wicket defeat drubbing over India in the first one-day international against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Chasing a sub-par 256, unbeaten centuries from David Warner and captain Aaron Finch helped the tourists cruise to victory in just 37.4 overs.

India captain Virat Kohli conceded that the hosts were outplayed in all three departments. “It’s a strong Australian team, if you don’t play well, they could hurt you. We saw that with the bat in hand. We didn’t get enough runs. I thought we were too respectful at certain phases and it cost us. Can’t do that against a team like Australia. This is a chance for the team to bounce back but as I said, credit to Australia today,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“International cricket is always priceless. The experience you get in any format does well for you when you play other formats. The game time you get is important. If you perform in any format, it gives you confidence for the other formats. Today was one of those days when we weren’t allowed to get into the game at all.”

India fielded all three in-form batsmen in Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul forcing Kohli to bat at No. 4, a move which backfired majorly as the he added just 16. “We’ve had this discussion many times in the past as well, due to the way KL has been batting. We’ve tried to fit him into the team. Having said that, it hasn’t gone our way when I have batted at no.4, so we have to see how it goes. At the same time, it’s about giving opportunities to the other guys. People need not panic for just this one game. I think I am allowed to experiment a bit,” the Indian captain said.

The second ODI will be held at Rajkot on January 17 while Bengaluru will host the third and final match on January 19.