  'People Now Recognize Me More For 5 Sixes', Rinku Singh Opens Up On IPL Heroics, India Call-Up For Asian Games 2023

‘People Now Recognize Me More For 5 Sixes’, Rinku Singh Opens Up On IPL Heroics, India Call-Up For Asian Games 2023

Rinku talked about how those five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans changed his life as it made him a household phenomenon.

Published: July 30, 2023 12:09 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

'People Now Recognize Me More For 5 Sixes', Rinku Singh Opens Up On IPL Heroics, India Call-Up For Asian Games 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders’ star batter and now the newest member of the Indian cricket team, Rinku Singh opened up on his Indian Premier League (IPL) heroics and his Team India call-up on Sunday in a video shared by BCCI Domestic on social media.

Rinku also talked about how those five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans changed his life as it made him a household phenomenon.


”Those five sixes have changed my life a lot. People knew me before but not that much. People now recognize me more for the 5 sixes. Feels great”, Rinku told.

The Aligarh man also shared how his family members celebrated in jubilation after he was called up for the Asian Games 2023 squad.

”My family members always wanted me to see in the Indian national team. Everyone celebrated and danced when I was called up for the Asian Games”, he said.

The 25-year old also thanked the fans for calling him ‘Lord Rinku’, an internet nickname which the netizens uses to address the young batter.

”It feels nice (with a smile). For one special innings, people have started calling me Lord. A big thankyou to the fans”, Rinku concluded.

Rinku was the 9th highest run-scorer in the IPL 2023. He amassed 474 runs in 14 matches for KKR with an average of 59.25.

Rinku was the 9th highest run-scorer in the IPL 2023. He amassed 474 runs in 14 matches for KKR with an average of 59.25.

