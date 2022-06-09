Manchester: Rafael Nadal overcame pain to win his 14th French Open title at Roland Garos. Following his win, the 36-year-old received congratulatory messages from all quarters. While some hailed him as the GOAT, others reckoned he is not done yet. But it seems like Manchester United manager Pep Guardiola has stolen the show with his remarks on the Spaniard.Also Read - Rafael Nadal REVEALS How Roger Federer Congratulated Him on His French Open Win

Guardiola hailed Nadal as the greatest athlete in Spanish sports history.

"Without a doubt (Nadal is the best sportsperson in Spanish history). And I would say without discussion. It is difficult to compare individual sports with team sports. Spain has had very good athletes but the consistency and longevity of Rafa has not been had by anyone," Guardiola said at the Puma Legends Trophy in Mallorca.

Claiming that there are no words to describe his feat, Guardiola hailed Nadal for playing through pain.

“It seems impossible, and according to him in conditions of many physical difficulties due to the problems he has had. There are no more adjectives to describe Rafa’s career and successes,” Guardiola added.

Nadal beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the title match and maintained his 100% record in Roland Garros finals (14-0). With the win, Nadal became the oldest player to win French Open. He also became only the third man to defeat four top-10 players en route to a Slam title.

While there are speculations over Nadal’s participation at Wimbledon, the Spaniard said that he wants to feature in the upcoming Slam but everything would boil down to his fitness and health.