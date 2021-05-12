Hailing it as their ‘toughest Premier League triumph’, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was over the moon after Manchester United lost to Leicester City 2-1 at Old Trafford on Tuesday. It was Guardiola’s third Premier League title with the Citizens. Also Read - UEFA in Talks With British Government to Move Champions League Final Between Manchester City And Chelsea at Wembley

With 80 points and three games still to be played, City sealed the title. It has been a strange season for the Citizens as they were languishing at the 11th spot after eight games and at that point in time, it never looked like they could go on to win the title.

Admitting that the side will remember this win as they were reeling at one stage, Guardiola said he was proud to be associated with the side.

“This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other. This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way that we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players,” Pep Guardiola said.

Lauding the consistency of the side, Guardiola reckoned the season was special because the players had to deal with bio-bubbles and travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

“They are so special. To come through this season — with all the restrictions and difficulties we’ve faced — and show the consistency we have is remarkable. It is relentless. Every single day, they are there, fighting for success, trying always to be better. They have been so, so resilient,” he added.

Meanwhile, with the win over Manchester United, Leicester City edged Chelsea to the third spot. Luke Thomas and Caglar Soyuncu were the goal scorers for Leicester. While Thomas opened the scoring in the 10th-minute, Caglar smashed home the winner in the 66th-minute of the game.