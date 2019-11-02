Dream11 Prediction

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Dream11 Team Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019: Captain And Vice Captain For Today WBBL Match 19 PS-W vs MS-W at West Park Oval in Burnie 1:25 pM IST: Bottom-dwellers Melbourne Stars have lost all four of their matches so far and will hope for first points when they face hosts Perth Scorchers today. In turn, Scorchers have won two and lost as many so far and are just a rung above Stars in the points tally. A win today will revive their top-four chances.

Time: 1:25 PM IST.

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

My Dream11 Team

Meg Lanning (captain), Nicole Bolton, Elyse Villani (vice-captain), Amy Jones (wk), Lizelle Lee, Erin Osborne, Heather Graham, Madeline Penna, Jemma Barsby, Taneale Peschel, Kristen Beams

Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers Women: Meg Lanning (captain), Amy Jones, Nicole Bolton, Natalie Sciver, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Redmayne, Heather Graham, Jemma Barsby, Kim Garth, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel.

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani (captain), Lizelle Lee, Katey Martin, Mignon du Preez, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (wk), Kristen Beams, Madeline Penna, Holly Ferling, Nicola Hancock

SQUADS

Perth Scorchers Women: Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Meg Lanning (captain), Natalie Sciver, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Georgia Redmayne, Chloe Piparo, Jemma Barsby, Kim Garth, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Emma King, Kath Hempenstall, Mathilda Carmichael, Samantha Betts

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani (captain), Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Erin Osborne, Katey Martin (wk), Tess Flintoff, Madeline Penna, Nicola Hancock, Chloe Rafferty, Kristen Beams, Lucy Cripps, Nicole Faltum, Holly Ferling, Emma Inglis, Alana King, Angela Reakes, Annabel Sutherland

