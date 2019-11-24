Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women WBBL – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 47 PS-W vs SS-W of Women’s Big Bash League 2019 in Perth: In the match no. 47 of WBBL 2019, Perth Scorchers will host Sydney Sixers at the Lilac Hill Park, Perth on Sunday. Scorchers, who are sitting on the third place in the points table are placed apart from Sixers by the slimmest of margins. The hosts have gathered 14 points in 11 matches with seven wins under their belt. Meanwhile, Sixers have won a game less than Scorchers and are sitting on the fourth position. Sixers, who have gathered 12 points from their 11 matches have the opportunity to topple Scorchers and clinch the third place by winning the duel.

In their past five encounters, Perth have emerged out triumphant twice. Sixers have registered wins against rest of the three matches. However, Sixers will be missing the services of their skipper Elyse Perry. Hollie Armitage and Ashleigh Gardener will steer their batting force in absence of Perry.

TOSS – The toss between Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women will take place at 7 AM (IST).

Time: 7.30 AM IST.

Venue: Lilac Hill Park, Perth.

My Dream11 Team

Meg Lanning, Hollie Armitage, Maddy Darke, Natalie Sciver (C), Kim Garth, Dane van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Amy Jones (wk), Jemma Barsby, Piepa Cleary and Marizanne Kapp (VC).

PS-W vs SS-W Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Meg Lanning (C), Amy Ellen Jones (WK), Georgia Redmayne, Nat Sciver, Emma King, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Kim Garth, Teneale Peschel, Sam Betts, Jemma Barsby.

Sydney Sixers: Alyssa Healy (C/ WK), Hollie Armitage, Ashleigh Gardner, Dane van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Aley, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-Holmes.

SQUADS

Perth Scorchers Women: Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Meg Lanning (C), Georgia Redmayne, Natalie Sciver, Nicole Bolton, Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Jemma Barsby, Kim Garth, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Kath Hempenstall, Emma King.

Sydney Sixers Women: Alyssa Healy, Hollie Armitage, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Lauren Smith, Maddy Darke, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-holmes, Stella Campbell, Alisha Bates, Emma Hughes, Jodie Hicks, Lauren Cheatle, Ellyse Perry

