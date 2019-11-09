Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 27 Match PS-W vs ST-W at Johannesburg: The 2019 Women’s Big Bash League season is the fifth season of the WBBL, which is the semi-professional women’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament began on 18 October 2019 and will run to 8 December 2019. In Match 27 of the Women’s Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers will take on Sydney Thunder at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

TOSS – The toss between Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women will take place at 4.30 PM (IST).

Time: 5.00 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

My Dream11 Team

Rachel Priest (VC), Amy Jones (WK), Alex Blackwell, Naomi Stalenberg, Meg Lanning (C), Nicole Bolton, Natalie Sciver, Kim Garth, Rene Farrell, Jemma Barsby, T Peschel

PS-W vs ST-W Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Amy Jones (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Nicole Bolton, Natalie Sciver, Heather Graham, Georgia Redmayne, Chloe Piparo, Jemma Barsby, Kim Garth, Emma King, Taneale Paschel.

Sydney Thunder: Rachel Priest (WK), Naomi Stalenberg, Alex Blackwell, Nida Dar, Tahlia Wilson, Hannah Darlington, Lisa Griffith, Rene Farrell, Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail, Saskia Horley

SQUADS

Perth Scorchers Women: Amy Ellen Jones(w), Meg Lanning(c), Natalie Sciver, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Georgia Redmayne, Chloe Piparo, Jemma Barsby, Kim Garth, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Kath Hempenstall

Sydney Thunder Women: Rachel Priest(w), Naomi Stalenberg, Rachael Haynes(c), Alex Blackwell, Phoebe Litchfield, Nida Dar, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail, Saskia Horley, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson, Lisa Griffith

