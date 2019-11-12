Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Prediction Women’s Big Bash League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 30 Match PS-W vs ST-W in Perth: The 2019 Women’s Big Bash League season is the fifth season of the WBBL, which is the semi-professional women’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament began on 18 October 2019 and will run to 8 December 2019. In Match 30th of the Women’s Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers Women will faceSydney Thunder Women at the WACA Ground in Perth. Sydney are currently second in the points tally with four wins and two defeats from seven games (one no-result) while Perth are at the bottom-half of the standings, at sixth spot, with four wins and three defeats. A win today could Perth at second spot in the table.

TOSS – The toss between Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Thunder Women will take place at 2:30 PM (IST).

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

My Dream11 Team

Amy Jones (captain), Rachel Priest (vice-captain), Alex Blackwell, Naomi Stalenberg, Meg Lanning, Heather Graham, Natalie Sciver, Hannah Darlington, Taneale Peschel, Rene Farrell, Shabnim Ismail

PS-W vs ST-W SQUADS

Perth Scorchers Women: Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Meg Lanning (captain), Georgia Redmayne, Natalie Sciver, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Jemma Barsby, Chloe Piparo, Kim Garth, Samantha Betts, Taneale Peschel, Mathilda Carmichael, Emma King, Kath Hempenstall

Sydney Thunder Women: Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Priest (wk), Tahlia Wilson, Alex Blackwell (captain), Nida Dar, Rachel Trenaman, Rene Farrell, Hannah Darlington, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates, Lisa Griffith, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachael Haynes

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PS-W Dream11 Team/ ST-W Dream11 Team/ Perth Scorchers Women Dream11 Team/ Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more