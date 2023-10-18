Home

Peru 0-2 Argentina: Lionel Messi’s Brace Helps Argentina Beat Peru in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Peru 0-2 Argentina: Messi opened the scoring in the 32nd-minute to give Argentina the lead.

Peru vs Argentina

Lima: Lionel Messi was at his absolute best on Wednesday as he led Argentina to a big win over Peru in the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Lima. The Argentine captain found the net on two occasions and that was good enough for them to seal a win. With the win, La Albieceleste continued their domination in the qualifiers as they win four on the trot to lead the charts. Messi opened the scoring in the 32nd-minute to give Argentina the lead. And then 10 minutes later, he doubled it with another strike. Those were the only two goals scored in the match.

The first goal happened, thanks to a superb counter attacking football from Enzo, who took it from the halfway line, all the way near the box before finding Tagliafico on the left. He sent it in towards Messi inside, who slotted it home past Gallese.

Ten minutes later, Enzo from the left sent it in towards Alvarez, who unselfishly left the ball untouched for Messi to come in and smack it to the bottom left corner.

“This team is playing better and better. The Barcelona that I had to play was the best team in history, that’s a lot, no? But this one is very close I think for what we have been showing, for having become the champion of Copa America and the World, and that has a lot of merit.

“We have great players. No matter who we play against, it is not noticeable because we have a very marked game that identifies us a lot. We like to do it. We hope to continue down this path.”

