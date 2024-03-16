PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Eliminator 2: All You Need To Know

Home

PES vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Eliminator 2: Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns against Islamabad United for the Eliminator 2 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League at National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday. The winner of this clash will face Multan Sultans in the final of this tournament which is scheduled to be played on Monday. Zalmi got the better luck as they entered in the eliminator after losing to Sultans by seven wickets in the Qualifier. On the other hand, Islamabad United will be confident as they advanced to the next round with a thrilling 39-run win over Quetta Gladiators in Eliminator 1.

PES vs ISL Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Haris, Azam Khan

Batters: Colin Munro(c), Babar Azam(vc), Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Naseem Shah.

PES vs ISL Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, T Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, PI Walter, A Jamal, L Wood, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad

Islamabad United: MJ Guptill, AD Hales, Agha Salman, SH Khan (C), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, IM Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, OC McCoy

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Paul Walter, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad, Asif Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Dan Mousley, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Zeeshan, Aimal Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi

Islamabad United Squad: Martin Guptill, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy, Tymal Mills, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Jordan Cox, Qasim Akram, Matthew Forde, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan

