Published: February 23, 2023 1:40 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

PES vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, All You Need To Know

PES vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Here is the Pakistan Super League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PES vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, PES vs ISL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PES vs ISL Playing 11s Pakistan Super League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League 2023. PES vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Playing 11s For Today’s Match 12 at National Stadium, Karachi at 7:30 PM IST February 23, Thursday.

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match toss between peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Time: February 23, Thurssday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

PES vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: A Khan, A Sharma

Batters: P Kohad, G Singh, R Bastiansz

All-rounders: B George, Z Yousaf, N Negi, D Siddique

Bowlers: D Negi, S Singh

PES vs ISL Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dasun Shanaka, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem and Usman Qadir.

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali/Hassan Nawaz, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed and Rumman Raees

