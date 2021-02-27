PES vs ISL Dream11 Tips And Predictions Super League T20 Match 10

Dream11 Team Prediction Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match 10 – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Match PES vs ISL at National Stadium: In the second match of super Saturday in Pakistan Super League 2021, Peshawar Zalmi will take on Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday evening. The Super League T20 match will start at 7.30 PM while the Toss will take place at 7 PM (IST). Islamabad started their PSL campaign on a bright note as they won both of the matches so far. With Alex Hales and the middle order firing on all cylinders, Islamabad United could be the team to beat in this edition of the PSL. With Hasan Ali also in the mix, the odds are good in favour of a win for Islamabad United in this match. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi, have had an inconsistent campaign so far. Their bowling attack hasn't gelled as a unit, which has led to teams posting mammoth totals against them. Captain Wahab Riaz and spinner Mujeeb ur Rehman need to deliver if Peshawar wish to go deep in the tournament.

TOSS – The toss between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

PES vs ISL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kamran Akmal

Batsmen – Alex Hales, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq (C), Sherfane Rutherford

All-Rounders – Faheem Ashraf, Lewis Gregory (vc), Shoaib Malik

Bowlers – Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Saqib Mahmood

PES vs ISL Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam ul Haq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Ravi Bopara, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (C), Mujeeb ur Rehman, Saqib Mahmood and Mohammad Imran.

Islamabad United: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (C), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, and Mohd Wasim Jr.

PES vs ISL SQUADS

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan.

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer.

