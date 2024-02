Home

Sports

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 6: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, 2:30 PM IST

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 6: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, 2:30 PM IST

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, PES vs KAR, Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11, Karachi Kings Dream11, PES vs KAR, PES vs KAR Dream11, PES vs KAR Dream11 team, PES vs KAR Dream11, PES vs KAR Dream11 Team, Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Fantasy team.

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 6: All You Need To Know

PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 6: Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns against Karachi Kings for match six of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024. The clash will take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday, February 21. Both PES and KAR have already lost their initial games and now will look to win the game. Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, PES vs KAR, Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11, Karachi Kings Dream11, PES vs KAR, PES vs KAR Dream11, PES vs KAR Dream11 team, PES vs KAR Dream11, PES vs KAR Dream11 Team, Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Fantasy team. PES vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 6: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, 2:30 PM IST.

Trending Now

PES vs KAR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Haris

You may like to read

Batters: James Vince, Babar Azam(vc), Shan Masood, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz(c), Rovman Powell, Daniel Sams, Shoaib Malik

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Salman Irshad.

PES vs KAR Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dan Mousley, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Salman Irshad.

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), James Vince, Saad Baig (wk), Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Amir Khan.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dan Mousley, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Salman Irshad, Paul Walter, Arshad Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Haseebullah Khan, Aimal Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), James Vince, Saad Baig (wk), Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Jamie Overton, Anwar Ali, Leus du Plooy, Irfan Khan Niazi, Zahid Mahmood, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.