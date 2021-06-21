Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021 PES vs KAR Eliminator 1

The playoffs of the Pakistan Super League will get underway today at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. In the first qualifier, Islamabad United will face Multan Sultans whereas Peshawar Zalmi will take on Karachi Kings in the must-win Eliminator contest. Peshawar Zalmi had finished at third place in the points after five wins from 10 matches whereas Karachi Kings also finished at fourth place with the same number of wins but their Net Run rate was inferior to Peshawar Zalmi.

Both teams will look to bring their best to the table as they know that a poor performance will kick them out of the title contention.

Here is the Pakistan Super League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PES vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, PES vs KAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, PES vs KAR Probable XIs Pakistan Super League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League T20.

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League T20 toss between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 11 PM IST – June 21.

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

PES vs KAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kamran Akmal

Batsmen – Sharjeel Khan, David Miller, Babar Azam (C), Shoaib Malik (VC)

All-rounders – Thisara Parera, Fabian Allen

Bowlers – Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Imran, Waqas Maqsood

PES vs KAR Probable Playing 11s

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz (C), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran.

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Najibullah-Zadran, Thisara Perera, Chadwick Walton (wk), Imad Wasim (C), Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood.

PES vs KAR Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz (C), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Fidel Edwards, Imam-ul-Haq, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Aamir Khan.

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Najibullah Zadran, Thisara Perera, Chadwick Walton (wk), Imad Wasim (C), Abbas Afridi, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Noor Ahmad, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Abbas, Zeeshan Malik, Aamer Yamin.

