Home

Sports

PES vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints Match 17: Captain, Vice-Captain – Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Playing 11s For Today’s at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi, 7:30 PM PM IST, March 1, Wednesday

PES vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints Match 17: Captain, Vice-Captain – Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Playing 11s For Today’s at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi, 7:30 PM PM IST, March 1, Wednesday

Here is the Pakistan Super League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PES vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, PES vs KAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PES vs KAR Playing 11s Pakistan Super League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League 2023.

PES vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

PES vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints Match 17: Here is the Pakistan Super League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PES vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, PES vs KAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PES vs KAR Playing 11s Pakistan Super League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League 2023. PES vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints Match 17: Captain, Vice-Captain – Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Playing 11s For Today’s at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi, 7:30 PM PM IST, March 1, Monday.

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match 16 toss between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

You may like to read

Time: March 1, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

PES vs KAR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(c)

Allrounders: James Neesham, Imad Wasim(vc)

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Tabraiz Shamsi, Arshad Iqbal, Akif Javed.

PES vs KAR Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade (wk), Sharjeel Khan/Adam Rossington, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin/Mohammad Amir, Akif Javed, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Muhammad Musa/Andrew Tye.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Saad Masood, Salman Irshad, Arshad Iqbal, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Danish Aziz.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.