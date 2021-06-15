PES vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League T20

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PES vs KAR at Sheikh Zayed Stadium: In the second match of the day on terrific Tuesday, match no. 24 of Pakistan Super League T20 tournament will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday. The Pakistan Super League T20 PES vs KAR match will start at 11:30 PM IST – June 15. Peshawar Zalmi have blown hot and cold in the UAE leg of the PSL 2021 campaign with one win in three games. Although their bowlers have done well throughout the tournament. Shoaib Malik and David Miller hold the key to the middle-order, with Haider Ali's form being key to their fortunes. On the other hand, Karachi Kings will gear up for another PSL 2021 playoff battle. Despite playing a splendid knock, captain Babar Azam failed to take his team over the line against Multan Sultans. They will be eyeing a crucial win at the expense of Zalmi, who sit above them in the PSL points table.

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League T20 toss between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 11 PM IST – June 15.

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

PES vs KAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kamran Akmal

Batsmen – Sharjeel Khan, David Miller, Babar Azam (C), Shoaib Malik

All-rounders – Thisara Parera, Fabian Allen

Bowlers – Wahab Riaz (VC), Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Imran, Waqas Maqsood

PES vs KAR Probable Playing 11s

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz (C), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran.

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Najibullah-Zadran, Thisara Perera, Chadwick Walton (wk), Imad Wasim (C), Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood.

PES vs KAR Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz (C), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Fidel Edwards, Imam-ul-Haq, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Aamir Khan.

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Najibullah Zadran, Thisara Perera, Chadwick Walton (wk), Imad Wasim (C), Abbas Afridi, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Noor Ahmad, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Abbas, Zeeshan Malik, Aamer Yamin.

