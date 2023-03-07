Home

PES vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints Match 23: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Playing 11s For Today’s at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi, 2:30 PM PM IST, March 7, Tuesday

PES vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match 23 toss between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 2:00 PM IST.

Time: March 7, Tuesday, 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

PES vs LAH Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Haris(C)

Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi(vc), Arshad Iqbal.

PES vs LAH Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Jimmy Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Sufyan Muqeem

