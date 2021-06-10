PES vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League T20

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PES vs LAH at Sheikh Zayed Stadium: In Match No. 17 of Pakistan Super League T20 tournament, Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with the Lahore Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday. The Pakistan Super League T20 PES vs LAH match will start at 11:30 PM IST – June 10. Peshawar Zalmi, who are second in the PSL 2021 standings with six points from five games, will play their first match in the UAE today. On the other hand, fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars will head into the fixture on the back of a five-wicket win over Islamabad United.

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League T20 toss between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 10:30 PM IST – June 10.

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

PES vs LAH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

Batsmen: Haider Ali, Sohail Akhtar, Tim David, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: James Faulkner, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

PES vs LAH Probable Playing 11s

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Amad Butt, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (C), Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Imran.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (C), Muhammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

PES vs LAH Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, David Miller, Sherfane Rutherford, Umaid Asif, Rovman Powell, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Wahab Riaz (C), Mohammad Irfan, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Mohammad Imran.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (C), Muhammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Tim David, Rashid Khan, James Faulkner, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Callum Ferguson, Seekkuge Prasanna, Agha Salman, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Sultan Ahmed, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Zeeshan Ashraf

