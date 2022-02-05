PES vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

PES vs MUL Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shoaib Malik (vc), Shan Masood, Hazratullah Zazai, Tim David, Sherfane Rutherford, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Imran Tahir, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Umar

PES vs MUL Predicted Playing 11

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Mohammad Umar, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Rumman Raees