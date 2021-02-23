Dream11 Tips And Predictions Super League T20 Match 5

Dream11 Team Prediction Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match 5 – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match PES vs MUL at National Stadium: In another exciting Pakistan Super League 2021 clash, Peshawar Zalmi will take on Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday evening. The Super League T20 2021 match will start at 7.30 PM while the Toss will take place at 7PM (IST). Peshawar Zalmi didn’t have the best of starts to their campaign as they finished second best to the Lahore Qalandars a few days ago. Despite boasting a well-rounded side, Zalmi couldn’t post a par score, which came back to haunt them. On the other hand, Multan Sultans, also lost their first game despite captain Mohammad Rizwan producing a top knock at the top of the order. Nevertheless, Multan Sultans look the real deal with James Vince and Chris Lynn headlining their batting unit. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips England Tour of India 2021 3rd Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's India vs England 3rd Test at Motera, Ahmedabad 2.30 PM IST February 24 Wednesday

TOSS – The toss between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans will take place at 7 PM (IST). Also Read - FTH vs GRA Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 59: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Fateh CC vs Gracia CC at Montjuic Olympic Ground at 7 PM IST February 23 Tuesday

Time: 7.30 PM IST. Also Read - MIB vs FTH Dream11 Team Hints, Fantasy Cricket Predictions FanCode ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 58: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Men in Blue vs Fateh CC at Montjuic Olympic Ground at 5 PM IST February 23 Tuesday

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

PES vs MUL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan (C)

Batsmen – Imam-ul-Haq, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw

All-Rounders – Shoaib Malik (vc), Ravi Bopara, Shahid Afridi

Bowlers – Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Umar

PES vs MUL Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Imran.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (C/wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Shoaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Umar, Sohaibullah.

PES vs MUL SQUADS

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan.

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team/ Multan Sultans Dream11 Team/ PES Dream11 Team/ MUL Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions – Super League T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.