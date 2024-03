Home

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 25: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, 7.30 PM IST

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 25: All You Need To Know

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 25: Peshawar Zalmi will face Quetta Gladiators for the 25th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024 which is scheduled to take place at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. This will be the eighth match for Quetta Gladiators they have just won four. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi have secured four wins and they have played eight matches. Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, PES vs QUE, Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Quetta Gladiators Dream11, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11, PES vs QUE, PES vs QUE Dream11, PES vs QUE Dream11 team, PES vs QUE Dream11, PES vs QUE Dream11 Team, Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Fantasy team.

PES vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Haseebullah Khan

Batters: Jason Roy, Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub(vc)

All-rounders: Rovman Powell, Saud Shakeel, Aamer Jamal, Sherfane Rutherford

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Akeal Hosein, Abrar Ahmed.

PES vs QUE Probable Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Hasnain

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Sohail Khan, Laurie Evans, Usman Qadir, Bismillah Khan, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Will Smeed, Sajjad Ali, Adil Naz

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Salman Irshad, Paul Walter, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Haris, Dan Mousley, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Zeeshan, Aimal Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi

