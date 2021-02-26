Dream11 Team Predictions

PES vs QUE, Fantasy Cricket Hints Pakistan Super League T20 Match 8: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Karachi at 8:30 PM IST February 26 Friday:

Zalmi lock horns with the Gladiators in the eighth match of the tournament. Both sides are loaded with stars and hence a high-scoring game is on the cards.

Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Pakistan Super League T20, Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Tips and Prediction.

PES vs QUE Dream11 Match Details

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League T20 toss between Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators will take place at 8:00 PM IST – February 26.

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

PES vs QUE My Dream11 Team

Kamran Akmal (C), Chris Gayle (VC), Imam-ul-Haq, Haider Ali, Tom Banton, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Bopara, Shoaib Malik, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Likely 11

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (WK), Imam-ul-Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Imran

Quetta Gladiators: Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK/C), Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari, Anwar Ali

SQUADS

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Imran, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Umaid Asif, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil

Quetta Gladiators: Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK & C), Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari, Anwar Ali, Saim Ayub, Abdul Nasir, Usman Shinwari, Qais Ahmed, Arish Ali Khan, Hassan Khan, Dale Steyn, Zahid Mehmood

