Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming Cricket

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will take on each other in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Lahore Qalandars got off to a good start in the second phase of the tournament as they defeated Islamabad United by five wickets on Wednesday. Thus, the Qalandars will look to continue their good start whereas Peshawar Zalmi will play their first match of the second leg. Also Read - Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Live Cricket Streaming PSL 2021, Match 16 - When And Where to Multan vs Karachi Live Stream Match Online and on TV in India

Lahore Qalandars is at the summit of the points table with four wins from five matches whereas Peshawar Zalmi is at third place with three wins from five games. Consequently, it is expected to be a good match between the top teams of the tournament. Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS LAH vs ISL PSL 2021, Today Match Updates: Rashid, David Cameos Propel Lahore to Thrilling 5-Wicket Win vs Islamabad

Live Streaming Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021

When is Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match will be played on Thursday, June 10. Also Read - PSL 2021 Live Streaming in India: Preview, Squads, Full Schedule - Pakistan Super League; Where to Watch PSL T20 League TV Telecast And Online Stream

What are the timings of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match will start at 11:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 11:00 PM IST.

Where is the Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match being played?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and FanCode app.

PZ vs LAH Full Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf.

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil.