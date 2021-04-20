Live Streaming Football Persepolis FC vs FC Goa AFC Champions League

After two solid defensive performances, FC Goa’s will face Persepolis FC. FC Goa is currently in second place in Group E of the AFC Champions League after two draws against Al Rayyan and Al Wahda. However, the Gaurs will have their work cut against the table-toppers Persepolis FC, who have won both their games so far against Al Rayyan and Al Wahda. FC Goa’s head coach Juan Ferrando has already admitted that it is going to be tough challenge for his team against a top team like Persepolis FC. Goa has come up with impressive performances so far in the tournament, which they are playing for the first time and the club’s players will aim to be at the top of their game against Persepolis FC. Iran’s Persepolis, on the other hand, will aim to continue their good show against FC Goa. Also Read - DC vs MI IPL 2021 Live Streaming Cricket: When And Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV Telecast in India

When is the Persepolis FC vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2021 match?

Persepolis FC vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2021 will take place on 20th April.

What are the timings for the Persepolis FC vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2021 match?

Persepolis FC vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2021 match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Where is the Persepolis FC vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2021 being played?

Persepolis FC vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2021 match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Persepolis FC vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2021 match?

Persepolis FC vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2021 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live stream of Persepolis FC vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2021 match?

Persepolis FC vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2021 match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

PFC vs FCG Probable Playing XIs:

Persepolis FC: Hamed Lak (GK), Siamak Nemati, Vahid Amiri, Hossein Kannani, Seyed Jalal Hosseini, Ehsan Pahlevan, Kamal Kamyabina, Mahdi Torabi, Ahmad Noorollahi, Shariar Moghanlou, Omid Alishah

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Sanson Pereira, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Redeem Tlang, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar.

PFC vs FCG SQUADS:

FCG: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan, Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita

PFC: Hamed Lak (GK), Siamak Nemati, Vahid Amiri, Hossein Kannani, Seyed Jalal Hosseini, Ehsan Pahlevan, Kamal Kamyabina, Mahdi Torabi, Ahmad Noorollahi, Shariar Moghanlou, Omid Alishah.