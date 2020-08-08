Dream11 Team Prediction

PG vs MLV A-League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Football Match Predicted XIs at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium 12:30 PM IST August 8:

The A-League is the highest-level professional men’s soccer league in Australia. At the top of the Australian league system, it is the country’s primary competition for the sport. Also Read - MLC vs SYD Dream11 Team Prediction A-League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC Football Match Predicted XIs at ANZ Stadium 12:30 PM IST

Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's A-League match, Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory Dream11 Team Player List, PG Dream11 Team Player List, MLV Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory, Online Football Tips – A-League 2019-20, Football Tips And Prediction – PG vs MLV A-League, Online Football Tips And Prediction – Perth Glory vs Melbourne Victory A-League

Dream11 Predictions

Acton, Grant, Franjic, Meredith, Kilkenny, Brimmer, Rojas, Broxham, Kirdar, Bruno, Nick

SQUADS

Perth Glory (PG): Liam Reddy, Jackson Lee, Tando Velaphi, Daniel Margush, Kim Soo Beom, Tomislav Mrcela, Alex Grant, Gregory Wuthrich, James Meredith, Ivan Franjic, Jacob Tratt, Tarek Elrich, Dino Djulbic, Riley Warland, Daniel Walah, Christopher Oikonomidis, Kristian Popovic, Lake Brimmer, Diego Castro, Neil Kilkenny, Gabriel Popovic, Juande Lopez, Trent Ostler, Dane Ingham, Vince Lia, Osama Malik, Joel Chianese, Bruno Foranaroli, Nick Dagostino, Carlo Armiento

Melbourne Victory (MLV): Paul Izzo, Isaac Richards, Dakota Ochsenham, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Yared Abetew, Noah Smith, Michael Marrone, Michael Maria, Stefan Mauk, Riley McGree, James Troisi, Lachlan Brook, Ben Halloran, Louis D’Arrigo, Yongbin Chen, Mirko Boland, Ryan Strain, Kristian Opseth, George Blackwood, Nikola Mileusnic, Pacifique Niyongabire, Kusini Yengi, Al Hassan Toure, Mohamed Toure

