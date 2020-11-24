Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction

Venue: Education City Stadium, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

PG vs ULS My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Tando Velaphi

Defenders – Dave Bulthuis, Jason Davidson, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Luke Bodnar

Midfielders – Kim In-sung, Yoon Bit-garam (C), Declan Hughes, Diego Castro

Forwards – Júnior Negrão, Bruno Fornaroli (VC)

SQUADS

Perth Glory (PG): BrunoFornaroli, DiegoCastro, ChristopherOikonomidis, AndyKeogh, NicholasD’Agostino, CarloArmiento, JamalReiners, DanielStynes, NeilKilkenny, JamesMeredith, BrandonWilson, VinceLia, NicholasSullivan, LukeBodnar, DeclanHughes, GiordanoColli, JonathanAspropotamitis, DaneIngham, DarrylLachman, OsamaMalik, AlexGrant, JoshuaRawlins, TarekElrich, RileyWarland, DinoDjulbic, MasonTatafu, NicholasWalsh, LiamReddy, TandoVelaphi, Gabriel Popovic

Ulsan Hyundai (ULS): Junior Negao, Björn Johnsen, Keun-ho Lee, Sang-heon Lee, Young-woo Seol, Jung-In Park, Hyeong-kyeong Lee, Gi-un Lee, Min-jun Kim, Chung-yong Lee, Jason Davidson, Bit-garam Yoon, In-sung Kim, Dong-gyeong Lee, Du-jae Won, Jin-ho Sin, Myong-jin Koh, Ha-bean Park, Sung-joon Kim, Hoon-sung Jung, Hyun-seung Lee, Jae-won Jang, Ju-ho Park, Seung-hyun Jung, Dave Bulthuis, Kee-hee Kim, Tae-hwan Kim, Chul Hong, Dong-ho Jeong, Min-deok Kim, Jae-uh Bae, Hyun-taek Cho, Hyeon-woo Jo, Su-huk Jo, Ju-hwan Seo, Dong-hwan Min, Figueiredo Pinto-Junior

