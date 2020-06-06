Dream11 Team Prediction

PHG vs ULS Korean Football League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Pohang Steelers vs Ulsan Hyundai Match at Pohang 3:30 PM IST June 6 Saturday:

The 2020 K League 1 is South Korea's top-flight domestic football competition. The season was to start from February 29 and run till October 4 but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in suspension. The new date for its start was later fixed to be May 8. 12 teams will be contesting for the title including Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Ulsan Hyundai, FC Seoul, Pohang Steelers, Daegu FC, Gangwon FC, Sangju Sangmu, Suwon Samsung Bluewings, Seongnam FC, Incheon United, Busan IPark and Gwangju FC.

What: Pohang Steelers vs Ulsan Hyundai

When: June 6, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Pohang

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: J Hyun-woo

Defenders: K Yong Hwan, S Sang-Min, H Chang-Rae

Midfielders: S Jin-ho, A Palocevic, L Chung-yong, Y Bit-gram

Forwards: F Pinto-Junior, S Iljutcenko, K In-seong

Starting XI

ULS: Hyeon-uh Jo; Tae-hwan Kim, Seung-hyun Jung, Dave Bulthuis, Jason Davidson; Jin-ho Sin, Bit-garam yoon; Dong gyeong Lee, Sang heon Lee, In-Sung Kim; Junior Negao

PHG: Hyeon-mu Kang; Chang-rae Ha, Kwang-seok Kim, Min-kwang Jeon; Dong-un Shim, Yeong-jun Choi, Seung-mo Lee, Sang-won Kim; Aleksandar Palocevic; Manuel Palacios, Stanislav Iljutcenko

