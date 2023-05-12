Home

Sports

PHL 2023: Jaipur To Host Inaugural Season Of Premier Handball League

PHL 2023: Jaipur To Host Inaugural Season Of Premier Handball League

The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League will be broadcast on JioCinema, Sports 18-1 (HD & SD) and Sports 18 Khel.

The first edition of the Premier Handball League is set to be played from June 8 to 25.

Jaipur: The first edition of the Premier Handball League is set to be played from June 8 to 25 and is going to be held in at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

The high-octane league will see the six teams – Rajasthan Patriots, Garvit Gujarat, Maharashtra Ironmen, Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, Telugu Talons and Delhi Panzers will compete against each other at the indoor facility on a Teraflex handball surface.

You may like to read

The stadium has also hosted multiple Pro Kabaddi League matches since 2014 as it is the home of Jaipur Pink Panthers. The venue is owned and managed by the Rajasthan State Sports Council.

The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League will be broadcast on Viacom18 which will provide multi-platform coverage on JioCinema, Sports 18-1 (HD & SD) and Sports 18 Khel, where audiences can take in the action live from the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur during the tournament.

Speaking with elation, Padma Shree awardee Olympian and president of the Rajasthan State Sports Council, Krishna Poonia said, “I am glad that the first season of the Premier Handball League will be held at the modern and unique Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

“We were committed to organising a grand sporting event in the state and this was the perfect opportunity to do so. We are sure the Premier Handball League will provide the handball players participating in the league the perfect platform to showcase their talents and eventually will help elevate the status of Handball as a sport in the nation.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.