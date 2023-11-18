Home

‘Phone Band Rakho Re’, Rohit Sharma Tells Journalist To Keep Mobile Off During IND vs AUS Final Press Conference

Team India will face Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19

Rohit Sharma Press Conference (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will face Pat Cummins’ Australia in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19. The Indian skipper was extremely confident ahead of the big IND vs AUS final. During the press conference on the eve of the big finale, Rohit answered various questions about his and the team’s preparation for the big match against Aussies.

However, one moment from the press conference is making a huge buzz in the social sphere. When Rohit was addressing the presser one of the journalist’s phone rang and Rohit’s reply to it has now gone viral on the internet. He said “who’s this yaar? Phone band rakho re( who is this? keep the phone off).”

Apart from this Rohit was extremely confident in his team and said they know how to handle pressure and have enough experience in their arsenal. He said “whenever we play such a tournament, the current form of players is more important than playing World Cup finals in the past. We have two players from 2011 as well who have been part of the World Cup final. We know how to handle pressure. We want to continue the way we have played so far.”

India will meet Australia for the second time in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final on Sunday here at the Narendra Modi Stadium to avenge the painful loss of the 2003 marquee event.

In 2003, the Ricky Ponting-led Australian side defeated India in the finals of the ODI World Cup by 125 runs. It was a one-sided game as India never looked comfortable in the match.

However, the cricket landscape has undergone a significant transformation since then, with India emerging as a formidable force, consistently challenging and triumphing over Australia in recent years.

In the ongoing ODI World Cup, The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Australia in the league when the two teams met each other last month in Chennai.

Australia started their ODI World Cup campaign with two straight losses but the journey of the Team from Down Under has been a tale of resilience and redemption. Despite stumbling in their initial encounters, the five-time champions regrouped and stormed through the tournament, showcasing their cricketing prowess.

On the other hand, India’s dominance in the ongoing ODI World Cup has been a result of team effort. Each and every player has risen to the occasion whenever required. While Virat Kohli (711 runs) has been in scintillating form, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record, Mohammad Shami (18 wickets) has wreaked havoc with fiery spells.

Now the stage is set for the biggest cricketing spectacle that promises exhilarating moments and a worthy culmination to what has been a blistering show of skills by teams.

IND vs AUS Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.