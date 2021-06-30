London: Following the loss against New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship, the Indian cricket team is in the United Kingdom and they now have a break ahead of the five-match Test series. Looks like the Indian cricketers along with their families are making the most of this long break. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Spotted Without Mask at Wembley During England vs Germany EURO 2020 Match, PIC Goes Viral

While Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane and their family went out exploring the city, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant visited the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night along with his friends to watch England take on Germany in a EURO 2020 game. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Had The Best Straight Drive, Reckons Former English Cricketer Ian Bell

Ajinkya Rahane took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring his family and Rohit Sharma’s wife and daughter. Also Read - Virat Kohli Has Been a Bit Unlucky, But no Doubt Over His Captaincy Credentials: Pakistan Cricketer Kamran Akmal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane)

Here is the picture shared by Pant. He seemed to have had fun watching the football match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who has his wife Pratima along with him. He captioned the picture at Stonehenge as: “At the masterpiece of engineering with the folks!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishant Sharma (@ishant.sharma29)

Mohammed Shami was also not far behind as he posed with a car for a picture. He truly looked stylish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Shami , محمد الشامي (@mdshami.11)

India captain Virat Kohli also was spotted along with his wife Anushka Sharma at a coffee shop in London. Kohli took to Instagram and shared the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

It would be interesting if India gets the opportunity to play a couple of tour games ahead of the first Test against England to prepare better.